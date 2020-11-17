Following Benedict Cumberbatch and The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx signing on for Spider-Man 3, everyone’s eyes are on the movie as our best bet for the Holland/Maguire/Garfield team-up that we’re all waiting for. It’s important to note, though, that the threequel has a lot to tackle, so maybe it would make the most sense if it only sows the seeds for a Spider-Verse event in a later film. Like, say, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which drops in the spring after the wall-crawler’s next flick.

That’s what a new report is claiming will happen, at least. Small Screen has shared that their “inside sources” have told them that Andrew Garfield is in the midst of finalizing talks to return as his version of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. SS previously reported that Tobey Maguire is doing the same, so both legacy web-slingers will allegedly appear in the sequel.

“Garfield and Marvel are currently working out scheduling conflicts. Garfield is very keen on appearing in Doctor Strange 2, as is Marvel. They just have some final kinks to work out and also need to move things around.”

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center 1 of 2

Small Screen goes on to say that the aim is for this cameo to set up more appearances from the two actors in future projects, including a Spider-Verse live-action movie. This somewhat fits with what we’ve been hearing lately as well, which is that Marvel and Sony have plans to include the duo in upcoming TV series and additional films. Insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Garfield is reluctant to sign up, though, due to his fraught relations with the latter studio, which conflicts with SS’s report. It’s possible that he’s got over these worries, however, and is now happy to return.

In any case, whether it’s in Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange 2, or both, Marvel has clearly got a dream team-up cooking behind the scenes and we can’t wait to see all of the various live-action Peter Parkers finally unite on the big screen.