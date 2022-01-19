Despite his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home sending shockwaves across the geekdom, Tobey Maguire himself isn’t too keen on discussing the extraordinary occasion, as he’s rarely shown his face in media since the movie’s premiere. Luckily, his co-star and co-Spidey Andrew Garfield is here to answer any questions we might have about this cinematic crossover of a lifetime.

Of course, after months and months of keeping everything to himself, it must be such a relief for Andrew to finally be able to openly talk about his return as the webhead. Over the past week, the British-American actor has dropped a ton of trivia about No Way Home, including a confirmation on that infamous DoorDash story, and a hilarious instance with Gwen Stacy star Emma Stone, who apparently really wanted to know if Andrew was in the threequel, to no avail.

In that same podcast interview, Garfield also talked about a scene between him and Maguire’s Spider-Man that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. Apparently, the two had a lot of fun with that joke about Maguire having “back issues,” so they experimented with a number of interactions.

“It was so playful and creative and free, and like, I loved the fact that Tobey has his back issues and I’m all like, being his friend by saying I have my back issues too,” Andrew said. “I was stretching at one point in that scene. Like, I was doing old man stretching before that moment, which didn’t make the cut, but I think it’s better that that was all Tobey’s.”

Whether these deleted scenes will find their way into the film’s home release on Feb. 28 remains to be seen, but there have apparently been quite a few of them in No Way Home.