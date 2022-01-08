Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters in 2019, there was an echoing concern within the fandom that Marvel would be hard-pressed to come up with something that could beat the moment when every MCU character came together to take on the might of the Mad Titan. Flash forward two and a half years and Spider-Man: No Way Home has leaped well clear of that high bar.

If you’ve watched the film, you already know what we’re referring to, of course. The ending to the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy featured many iconic villains from across the live-action Spiderverse, but the movie’s ultimate ace in the hole was the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective versions of the crime-fighting webhead.

The three Spider-Mans came together in an iconic final act that pitted them against Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard. Against these overwhelming odds, the Parkers coordinate with each other in a well-choreographed fight scene, albeit a short one, to overcome their adversaries. Indeed, even though a lot of folks just wanted the moment where the three of them fight side-by-side to go on forever, the filmmakers opted for a version that made the most sense, narrative-wise.

Still, we can’t help but wonder how much of the footage was cut from the theatrical version. Fortunately, one of the movie’s concept artists has just shared an unused frame, which you can see below, that fills a hole in that unquenchable gap.

One of many frames I worked on for Spiderman: No Way Home together with my buddy @okon_marek who built this amazing set (iterated for purpose of each concept art). pic.twitter.com/TaTfi5rGIz — maciejkuciara.eth (@maciej_kuciara) January 8, 2022

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases official promo art of the heroes 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apparently, there were quite a few moments that didn’t make it to Spider-Man: No Way Home, so let’s hope that Marvel decides to release an extended Blu-ray version that incorporates them into the story, especially those involving Tom, Andrew, and Tobey interacting with each other.