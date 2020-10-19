Sony Rumored To Be Considering New Spider-Man Movie For Andrew Garfield

It’s nice when things come full circle. Following the rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their respective roles as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3, it now seems possible that both actors will get the chance to once again helm their own Spidey flicks, too.

We learned over the weekend that Sony is considering giving Maguire the keys to a new web-slinger movie and according to insider Daniel Richtman, the studio is also discussing handing Garfield the same opportunity. Though this is currently just a rumor, the trusted tipster says that Sony might mirror DC’s strategy and go all in with the multiverse idea, thus rewarding the previous Spidey actors with brand new solo pics.

If it happens, this would be Garfield’s first chance to reprise his iconic character since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 back in 2014. Despite pulling in over $700 million worldwide, the movie was the titular superhero’s lowest-grossing installment to date and the disappointing box office performance subsequently led to all spinoffs and sequels being cancelled.

Since then, the character has been rebooted with Tom Holland and enjoyed immense success in the MCU. Fairly or not, Garfield’s portrayal is often considered by many fans to be the worst of the three live-action performers to anchor the part. Others, however, feel he might’ve been unfairly stripped of the role just as he was getting comfortable.

Regardless, he may now have a chance to redeem himself. It’s currently unknown if the new project would pick up where the last movie left off or take place following the events of Spider-Man 3, but either way, it’s an exciting prospect.

Tell us, though, do you think it’s a good idea for Sony to branch out and produce solo Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? Or would you rather they just stick with Tom Holland as the only face of the franchise? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!