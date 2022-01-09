Andrew Garfield says he enjoyed lying about his Spider-Man return

If Andrew Garfield doesn’t win an Academy Award for his incredible performance in Netflix’s musical biopic Tick, Tick… Boom!, even though he’s almost sure to be nominated, the actor deserves some kind of award for how convincing he was when it came to repeatedly denying that he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland should also get immense credit for shedding his reputation as a spoiler merchant by insisting right up until opening day that he was the only Peter Parker in the movie, but fans have even cobbled together lengthy videos showcasing the sheer number of times Garfield vehemently debunked the claims he was set for a return.

Now the cat is well and truly out of the bag, Garfield must be breathing a massive sigh of relief. In his third Spidey-related interview in less than a week, The Amazing Spider-Man star revealed to The Wrap he actually kind of enjoyed lying through his teeth every time he was asked about No Way Home.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing? I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Venom Takes Over On Awesome Amazing Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Garfield has continued pouring gasoline on the flames of speculation by admitting he’d be open to suiting up again, but only if the project was worthwhile. Having been absent from our screens as the friendly neighborhood superhero for seven years, fans are now desperate to see Marc Webb’s web-slinger pick up right from where he left off.