Andrew Garfield may have plunged a dagger into the hearts of the Spider-Man fandom after telling reporters he has no plans to play the hero ever again.

While attneding the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Garfield was queried on his future as Spider-Man, and remarked he had “no plans” to reprise his role as the web crawlers— and he’s totally not lying, honest.

Andrew Garfield says he has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again, but jokes that “everyone’s going to call me a liar for the rest of my life. I am the boy who cried wolf now.” https://t.co/IBvzOkUrxX | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/nyiEKnbSHY — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

“I am the boy who cried wolf”, he told Variety, acknowledging what felt like decades of lying and covering up his big return as Spider-Man for the multiverse-traversing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield’s Spider-Man was a major drawcard of the film, and his return to the role that made him a blockbuster star had many hoping he may return for an Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Regardless, Andrew Garfield has had a huge year which has seen him nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at this year’s SAG awards after a seminal performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom!.