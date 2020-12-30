Andrew Lincoln’s New Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Netflix will be starting next month off with a bang, offering a rock solid collection of new movies and shows from day one. From dramas to comedies to action-packed thrills, you’ll surely be able to find something you like throughout January. But it’s not until later in the month that we’ll get a look at a brand new film from Andrew Lincoln, and it’s shaping up to be an emotional rollercoaster well worth checking out.

Though he may be best known as Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead, Lincoln certainly isn’t a stranger to the big screen. He hasn’t had a substantial number of large roles in feature films, but his performance in 2003’s Love Actually is fondly remembered by fans who like to reminisce about his earlier work.

After leaving The Walking Dead in the middle of its ninth season, the actor has shown interest in branching out into more movies, and his new effort Penguin Bloom will mark his first major appearance on the screen since his departure from the popular AMC show. The touching pic seems poised to feature the softer side of someone who’s played a hardened survivor for the better part of a decade as well, and if the preview is anything to go by, it’s succeeded admirably in that regard.

Penguin Bloom – based on the Bradley Trevor Greive book of the same name – tells the heartbreaking story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) after she falls from a balcony during a family vacation, rendering her paralyzed. As her husband Cameron (Lincoln) and their three children cope with the changes this event brings to their lives, they soon find it’s made easier by a new addition to the family – an injured Magpie chick they find and nurse back to health. Can you guess what they name it?

If you’re looking for a movie that’s almost guaranteed to make you cry, Penguin Bloom might be right up your alley. But if you’re just looking to see Andrew Lincoln expand his horizons, well, no one’s going to judge you for shedding a few tears along the way when Penguin Bloom arrives on Netflix on January 27th.