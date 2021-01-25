Andrew Lincoln’s New Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead way back in late 2019, and somehow we haven’t seen the British star on our screens since then. This December just gone, Lincoln led a stage production of A Christmas Carol in London, which was livestreamed around the world, but other than that, he’s been keeping a low profile. For those missing the Rick Grimes star, though, here’s some good news: his new movie finally hits Netflix this week.

Penguin Bloom is a heart-tugging family drama starring Naomi Watts as Sam who, according to the official synopsis, is “a dedicated wife and mother of two whose idyllic home on the Australian shore becomes a self-made prison as she struggles to cope with paralysis in the wake of a freak accident.” But when Sam’s children take in an injured magpie chick, she bonds with the bird and it helps her along the road towards her own “soulful recovery.”

Lincoln features in a co-lead role as Sam’s photographer husband, Cameron, who does all he can to nurse her back to emotional and physical health. The movie is based on the book of the same name, which in turn was based on the true story of the Bloom family, whom Watts met and befriended as she prepared for the challenging role. It received its premiere at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival where it scored positive reviews, with critics praising Watts’ performance and the direction of Glendyn Ivin.

The pic is out in theaters in Australia now, but in the US, the UK and many other territories around the world, Penguin Bloom will become available on Netflix from this Wednesday, January 27th. After that, Lincoln’s next project will be his much-anticipated return to the TWD universe in the first of those Rick Grimes spinoff movies. With any luck, that’ll start shooting at long last sometime this year.