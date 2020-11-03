First Look At Andrew Lincoln As Scrooge In A Christmas Carol Livestream

Andrew Lincoln is swapping zombies for ghosts in his latest gig, as The Walking Dead star has just been announced to be playing Ebenezer Scrooge in an upcoming stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol this December. The production will take place at London’s The Old Vic theatre and be livestreamed online, kicking off on the 12th and running until Christmas Eve.

This version of the timeless festive tale has been adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and on December 17th, Lincoln will take part in a behind-the-scenes look at the socially distanced play as part of the Old Vic: In Conversation series, hosted by British TV personality Dermot O’Leary. Ahead of that, though, you can catch a glimpse at Lincoln in Scrooge’s Victorian top hat and coat below.

The Walking Dead actor will be joined by a host of talented performers of the stage and screen such as John Dagleish (Bob Cratchitt), Maria Omakinwa (Mrs. Cratchitt), Gloria Obianyo (Belle), Myra McFadyen (Ghost of Christmas Past), Michael Rouse (Marley), Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer), Golda Rosheuvel (Ghost of Christmas Present) and Clive Rowe (Fezziwig). Despite being produced during these tough times, A Christmas Carol will be a full production, with live musicians, theatrical lighting, sets and costumes. Including the 18 actors, 80 creatives are involved with staging the play.

Lincoln might not fit the typical image of Scrooge, but it’s become a lot more common lately to cast middle aged actors in the iconic part instead of those of advancing years. For instance, Guy Pearce took on the role in a grim and gritty reimagining of the story co-produced by the BBC and HBO, which aired last Christmas. It should be interesting, then, to see how Lincoln makes the character his own.

Tickets go on sale for A Christmas Carol from November 9th. Prices vary, but households watching together only need to purchase one ticket and you can do so over at The Old Vic website.