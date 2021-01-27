Andrew Lincoln’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

You may primarily know actor Andrew Lincoln from his long stint as Rick Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead, but he’s also starred in a handful of films over the years, with the most notable appearance being in the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually. After leaving The Walking Dead during the middle of its ninth season, Lincoln had hoped to spend more time with family and pursue some different avenues in his career, and now you can see the fruits of that labor in his new film, which is available to stream on Netflix as of today.

Penguin Bloom from director Glendyn Ivin is based on the Bradley Trevor Greive book of the same name, which tells the story of photographer Cameron Bloom (Lincoln) and his wife Sam, the latter of whom becomes paralyzed after falling from a balcony during a family vacation. Later, the couple and their three children find and help a tiny, injured Magpie chick they name Penguin. As they nurture Penguin back to health, they soon find that the little bird may very well being having the same effect on them.

This certainly won’t be the last time Lincoln appears in a film, though, as he’ll be reprising his role as Rick Grimes in the upcoming The Walking Dead movie. Plus, the actor has recently expressed regret over leaving the show, so if we’re lucky, maybe he’ll come back before the end of its eleventh and final season.

In the meantime, if you’re in need of a feel-good flick, love birds, or just miss seeing Andrew Lincoln on the screen, Penguin Bloom is almost certain to make your day. But if you’re not really feeling that, there have plenty of other phenomenal films added to Netflix throughout January, so you’re almost guaranteed to find something else you’ll enjoy.