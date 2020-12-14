The Walking Dead EP Says The Movie Will Be Worth The Wait

Just over two years ago, Andrew Lincoln made his final appearance on The Walking Dead and we learned that he was due to reprise his role as Rick Grimes in his own spinoff movie series. A lot has changed for the post-apocalyptic franchise in that time – for one, we now know that the parent show is due to end in 2022 – but the first of Lincoln’s films has still yet to enter production, let alone arrive on our screens. According to EP Scott M. Gimple, however, it will be “worth the wait.”

This past Sunday, The Walking Dead Holiday Special debuted on AMC+, featuring a virtual union of various members of the TWD cast and crew. Chief content officer Gimple was in attendance and he took a moment to promise that the Rick Grimes movies are still on their way, they just haven’t been able to progress as quickly as first intended.

“Two years ago, almost to the day, I was in the wilds of England with Mr. Andy Lincoln working on the movie. And because we work in television, we thought we would be working on the second one right now,” Gimple said. “Movies take a long time, but it’ll be worth the wait. It is moving forward. The COVID time kind of slowed things down anyways, but we’re using that time to go back to the lab and make it as great as possible. I know that doesn’t give you much … but it’s happening.”

It seems the combination of the greater pre-production period that films require over television and naturally the inevitable delays caused by the pandemic are what’s been keeping the first movie stuck on the launchpad. Nevertheless, it looks to be going somewhere soon. After all, Lincoln has been spotted sporting a very Rick Grimes-esque beard, suggesting he’s preparing to begin shooting early in the new year. A filming start date may still be in flux, though, hence why Gimple didn’t announce anything during the Holiday Special.

From what we know so far, the movie will pick up sometime after Rick was taken away from Virginia by Jadis/Anne on behalf of the Civic Republic Military, which we’ve learned much more about on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. There’s a good chance Danai Gurira will feature in the film, too, following her own exit from the parent series in season 10 that saw Michonne go off in search of the Brave Man.

While we wait for the pic to get here, The Walking Dead returns to AMC for six new episodes in February.