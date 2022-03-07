Alfred Pennyworth is known for being the Dark Knight’s closest confidante, offering him sage advice with a side of that dry British wit, but in The Batman, the pair clash because of the differences in their ideology. Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred, explained the character’s backstory and how that affected his relationship with Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis goes into detail about how he brought these complexities to life:

“Alfred is very much out of sorts. Being a military man, he is used to rules and regulations, structure and precision. I wanted him to have that military solidity in the way he dressed and carried himself, which is ruffled with Bruce’s nihilism and refusal to listen to him anymore. It’s a relationship built on shifting sands.” “The cane was written, Matt wanted to suggest that he had been retired from the military, and I suggested the facial scars. The costume was collaborative. I really wanted that, despite the fact that Wayne tower is falling apart, Alfred is holding on by having firm, sharp attire.”

Serkis has previously stated that his version of Alfred isn’t a father figure to Bruce Wayne. He described their partnership as non-conventional and pushes back against Bruce’s dismissal of the Wayne legacy. He doesn’t have the tools necessary to guide the young man in a fatherly way because he’s more of a soldier, which creates a different dynamic than what’s usually depicted.

Other incarnations of the character have included Alfred’s past as a military man. In the comics, he’s been a member of the British Guard and later joined MI-5, giving him deeper insights into combat and Batman’s war on crime. In HBO Max’s Pennyworth, young Alfred (pre-Bruce Wayne) is a former British SAS soldier who works alongside Thomas and Martha to save London and the world at large from powerful extremist organizations.

The Batman director Matt Reeves has reconfigured all the other characters in the movie as well. The Riddler’s new “Zodiac Killer” look has been a point of contention among fans, and Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as the scarred Penguin who has yet to come into his criminal power. However, Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman has been given the stamp of approval from Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have both played the iconic character.

