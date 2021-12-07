Andy Serkis hoping to be invited back for ‘Venom 3’

Sony producer Amy Pascal confirmed yesterday that Venom 3 is officially in active development, and while the announcement itself hardly came as a shock, it’s good to know that the cogs are already turning over what comes next for Tom Hardy’s symbiotic antihero.

Of course, there’s the Spider-Man crossover we’re all waiting on to get out of the way first, unless Sony are saving it as the ace up its sleeve for further down the line. Given that Hardy played a much bigger role on Let There Be Carnage by co-writing the story and producing, you’d imagine his input is set to increase once again after the sequel earned in excess of $480 million at the pandemic-riddled box office and scored much better reviews than its predecessor.

It was Hardy who approached Andy Serkis to helm Let There Be Carnage, and in an interview with Metro to promote the movie’s home video release next week, the actor and filmmaker admitted he’s hoping to get the call when the third chapter gets a little further along.

“I mean, yeah, of course. It’s such a wonderful world to play in. I’m sure there will be [more], I’m sure there will be. Well, hopefully…. I don’t want to count our chickens. But yeah, of course. It was such a fun world to play in.”

Serkis delivered a fun, fast-paced, action-packed, often hilarious and surprisingly heartfelt 97-minute romp with Let There Be Carnage, so surely he’s the one and only name on the directorial shortlist for Venom 3.