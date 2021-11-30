‘Spider-Man’ fans hoping a ‘Venom’ crossover movie is on the way
Sony may have backtracked slightly after Amy Pascal exuberantly outlined that more Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland were on the way, downgrading the official announcement to a ‘we’re definitely planning on it but nothing is official yet’ kind of deal, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating already.
Presumably, the second Spidey trilogy will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker off to college, but there’s every chance we’ll be seeing him show up in a standalone Sony project or two. After all, the studio wouldn’t have rebranded its entire franchise as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and broke the internet with Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene if there wasn’t at least a semi-solid plan in place.
As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already hedging its bets on seeing Toms Holland and Hardy do battle as their superheroic alter egos in a full-blown crossover event blockbuster, not just cameos in passing.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the inevitable Spider-Man/Venom crossover is that it could realistically take place in either Kevin Feige’s MCU or Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse. The two are closer than ever following the Let There Be Carnage stinger, with Michael Keaton’s appearance in Morbius hammering it home, so color us intrigued as to whether it would be Feige or Pascal running point on the project.