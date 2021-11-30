‘Spider-Man’ fans hoping a ‘Venom’ crossover movie is on the way

Sony may have backtracked slightly after Amy Pascal exuberantly outlined that more Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland were on the way, downgrading the official announcement to a ‘we’re definitely planning on it but nothing is official yet’ kind of deal, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating already.

Presumably, the second Spidey trilogy will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker off to college, but there’s every chance we’ll be seeing him show up in a standalone Sony project or two. After all, the studio wouldn’t have rebranded its entire franchise as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and broke the internet with Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene if there wasn’t at least a semi-solid plan in place.

As you can see from the reactions below, the internet is already hedging its bets on seeing Toms Holland and Hardy do battle as their superheroic alter egos in a full-blown crossover event blockbuster, not just cameos in passing.

Amy Pascal says straight up they're making 3 more Spider-Man MCU movies.



Tom Holland as Peter Parker for life.



He can join Sony's Marvel Universe for a bit, he can mentor Miles, run Parker Industries, become Venom, lots of potential! — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) November 29, 2021

Next Feature Movie Venom VS Spider-Man — AG MEDIA NEWS (@AGMEDIANEWS) November 30, 2021

The 4th film should be titled "Spider-man Vs. Venom" and have a huge "Choose a side" marketing campaign akin to movies such as Batman V. Superman, Godzilla Vs. Kong and fittingly enough, Civil War. https://t.co/PAHYw2vBFQ — AtomicFox64 (@AtomicFox64) November 30, 2021

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

can’t wait for the inevitable tom Spider-Man and Tom venom confrontation to be the first Spider-Man movie to actually say fuck — ❄️☃️Bad Caroling🎅❄️ (@Bad_Speling) November 30, 2021

Movie 1: Another coming of Age story. Villain: Vulture (again)



Movie 2: A story that introduces Kingpin. Villain: Shocker and Kingpin



Movie 3: Venom vs Spider-Man Villain: Venom with Peter keeping the Symbiote suit heading into MCU’s Secret Wars



There I’ve done it 🤷🏽‍♂️🤝😂 https://t.co/yO0GdOcRHw — Temi (@TemiAde_23) November 30, 2021

More movies. A Venom vs Spider-man story should be done better this time. https://t.co/erHQ38aVwX — Joshua 🌴 (@baijoshbrill) November 30, 2021

The third Venom movie needs to be Venom Vs Spider-Man and Johnny Depp needs to be in it. — Grogrundy (@Rappin4Safety) November 30, 2021

Part 3:

Third movie features Venoms return. Venom attempts to ruin Peters life, similar to Spectacular Spider-Man, but in the end is beaten. Credits scene introduces Miles & brings back his Uncle. Hint at his Uncle working at Oscorp similar to Roxxon in the Miles game. — 5102scotty (@5102scotty) November 30, 2021

Vemon as the main Villian for the first movie would be okay as well but i feel like they will do Venom vs Spider-man before the next Trilogy — Coach ᵛᴸ (@Coachable_) November 29, 2021

She also says, "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three" and hints at upcoming Spidey/Venom cross. @AwesomEmergency @nerdist — Devlin Wilder (@DevlinWilder) November 29, 2021

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the inevitable Spider-Man/Venom crossover is that it could realistically take place in either Kevin Feige’s MCU or Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse. The two are closer than ever following the Let There Be Carnage stinger, with Michael Keaton’s appearance in Morbius hammering it home, so color us intrigued as to whether it would be Feige or Pascal running point on the project.