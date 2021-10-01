Angelina Jolie Reportedly Turned Down The Role Of Wonder Woman

In a recent interview, Angelina Jolie revealed that she’d turned down a major superhero role in the past, before she was ultimately convinced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals was the right project at the ideal time for her to make her debut in cinema’s most bankable genre.

As you’d imagine, the internet was almost immediately awash with speculation about who it could have been, with insider Daniel Richtman claiming that it was none other than Diana Prince. While that isn’t outside the realm of possibility looking at the amount of time Wonder Woman spent stuck in development hell, it almost certainly wasn’t the DCEU version of the character played by Gal Gadot.

After all, Charlize Theron revealed she was equal parts shocked and furious when she thought she’d been offered the chance to play the title heroine, only to discover that she was being eyed for Diana’s mother Hippolyta instead, and the Mad Max: Fury Road star is only five weeks younger than Jolie.

A live-action blockbuster based on the DC Comics icon first entered development in 1996 and cycled through countless writers, directors and potential stars in that time, before Zack Snyder swooped in to cast Gadot in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, so Jolie’s Wonder Woman offer would have come a long time before that.