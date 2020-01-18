Dexter And Community Stars To Headline New Animated Mortal Kombat Movie

With all of this talk of multiverses and shared universes, whatever happened to other dimensions? Nobody ever talks about the Dreamrealm, the Chaosrealm, or Outworld anymore, ya know? Oh…you don’t? Well, I’m talking, of course, about Mortal Kombat. I’m sure you’re all eagerly awaiting that new live-action foray back into the titular deadly fighting tournament, but before that comes out, we’re getting an animated feature with quite the cast.

The film is to be called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge and Community leading man Joel McHale is set to voice egotistical movie star Johnny Cage in some absolutely perfect casting. Cage’s love interest and immaculate kicker Sonya Blade, meanwhile, is going to be voiced by Dexter actress Jennifer Carpenter, who some may remember more from that [REC] remake Quarantine. While there’s no set date for release just yet, Warner Brothers assures everyone it’ll be out in the first half of this year.

Who the heck else is going to be here, you ask? Well, Mortal Kombat is known for its eccentric and diverse cast of characters, and it seems like Scorpion’s Revenge won’t let anybody down in that regard. We’re going to be seeing Sub-Zero, Goro, Kitana, somebody named Demon Torturer and, of course, Scorpion, whose “Get Over Here!” (TM) catchphrase will be shouted out by original yellow ninja voice actor Patrick Seitz. At least the filmmakers aren’t making the classic blunder of recasting perfection. Good on ’em!

Many offshoots of this series, from video game side-stories to previous attempts at reboots and sequels, have crashed and burned before and fans are probably pretty tired of getting their hopes up for more filmic projects related to the fighting game franchise. This one seems like a nice safe bet though, as Warner Brothers has a pretty good track record with making decent direct-to-video animated features. Hopefully this foray back into the Mortal Kombat dimension will be just as fun as the original film.