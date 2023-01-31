Announcement of DC Elseworlds opens up worlds of possibilities

We certainly love it when a plan comes together, and as of about three seconds ago, James Gunn has officially shared his — for the future of the DCU at least. During an in-depth video posted on Twitter, Gunn discussed DC’s upcoming slate of movies, and explained where the franchise is headed over the course of the next decade.

After a slew of delays, creative changes, and outright cancelations, this sort of news should be music to the ears of any DC fan who can admit that the storylines have seemed a bit… disjointed lately. Thankfully, James Gunn is here to save the day, and we couldn’t love him more for it.

Sure, we’re getting a Creature Commandos animated show, a live-action television spin-off surrounding Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and a definitive reimagining of everyone’s favorite Kryptonian in Superman: Legacy — but what about the stuff that wasn’t canceled? Well, it looks like Gunn and Co. have it covered.

Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have decided, in an effort to manage continuity, that material falling outside of their new plan will be aptly named; DC Elseworlds. You know, because they take place in (you guessed it) another wold. These would be movies like The Batman or Joker, and shows like Teen Titan Go!

In essence, things that DC doesn’t want to completely cancel, but don’t fit in to the larger roadmap they’re creating for the franchise as a whole. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Safran discussed DC’s newest decision.

“The bar is going to be very high for projects to be outside the DCU, the Elseworlds projects,” explained Safran. “But every now and then there will be something that lives up to that.”

Only time will tell how Gunn, Safran, and the folks at DC decide to manage storylines (and expectations) as they move through their new roadmap.

This story is breaking.