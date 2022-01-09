Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Many fans have said that Spider-Man: No Way Home was the best MCU movie to ever come out. That actually says a lot for a franchise that has managed to run for more than 10 years, output 27 movies, and generate a whopping $25 billion at the box office.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t critics of the threequel. For instance, an estimable number of fans have brought up the fact that the movie’s last act – which featured all three Spideys fighting together against their adversaries from across the live-action Spiderverse – could’ve done with a few minutes of extra action.

The whole thing just wraps up so quickly that you can’t help but wonder if Marvel actually squeezed out as much as they could from the three Spider-Men. After all, it’s not every day that you get Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland together on the same screen, so everyone wants to make sure that the studio didn’t drop the ball on that particular factor.

Well, according to the film’s concept artists and designers, the last fight sequence was going to be a lot more “elaborate,” but the producers ultimately cut out a lot of those initial ideas. Only recently, an artist revealed one of the unused concepts from the final act. Now, another one of the people who worked on the sketches has taken to Twitter to explain how the fight could’ve alternatively gone down.

One of the ideas for #SpiderMan #NoWayHome final battle was to slowly burn and destroy the scaffolding so as the fight goes on the Statue of Liberty underneath gets revealed.

This is one of the concepts I did for how it would look. More to come soon ;]#SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/oP33c7VTyJ — Marek Okon (@okon_marek) January 7, 2022

Yeah, I agree. Initially we designed that fight to be a bit more elaborate but I guess they had to cut some parts out… or give us extended three hours cut 😛 — Marek Okon (@okon_marek) January 8, 2022

Marek ultimately expressed regret that only a part of what they worked on made it to the film itself, writing:

Thanks man! Kinda sucks that only a part of it was used in the movie thou 😛 — Marek Okon (@okon_marek) January 8, 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently took over Avengers: Age of Ultron to become the fourth highest-grossing superhero film of all time, so it looks as though nothing can beat the box office beast for the time being.