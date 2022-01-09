‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ retains box office crown as ‘The 355’ tanks

Another weekend at the box office, and another comfortable victory for Spider-Man: No Way Home for the fourth frame in a row, with the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe passing a couple more significant milestones in the process.

Adding an extra $33 million to the coffers, the multiversal adventure is now sitting on a total haul of $668 million, surpassing Jurassic World and Titanic to become the sixth highest-grossing domestic release of all-time. On top of that, it’s also surpassed the $1.402 billion of Avengers: Age of Ultron to become the fourth top-earning superhero movie ever, and the eleventh biggest hit in the history of cinema.

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The bad news is that The 355 has indeed suffered the ignominy of becoming 2022’s first major box office bomb, struggling to a weak $4.5 million, despite the continued popularity of the high concept action thriller, not to mention an ensemble that’s packed to the brim with recognizable stars.

On the plus side, we’ve got Scream coming next week to give the box office a non-Spidey boost, with No Way Home‘s reign set to end at the hands of Ghostface and his latest set of victims, as the fifth installment in the slasher franchise looks set for a series-high opening that could hit $40 million.