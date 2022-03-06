Another week, another awful Bruce Willis movie finds fans on streaming

We haven’t even gotten through the first week of March yet, but three Bruce Willis action thrillers have already made their way to VOD, and there’s another one coming towards the end of April.

As you might expect, his 2022 oeuvre so far hasn’t fared well with critics. Gasoline Alley is currently the actor’s highest-rated effort of the year, boasting a hefty 8% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, with the Die Hard legend gearing up to headline his own category at the upcoming Razzies, it’s one of the nominees from last year that’s been finding an audience on streaming.

Out of Death is one of the eight contenders in the running for the prestigious Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie trophy, and it’s got just as much of a shot at victory as the rest of the field. The veteran spent precisely one day on set to shoot his scenes as a retired forest ranger who lends an assist after the witness to a violent crime finds herself on the run from corrupt cops, and his onscreen enthusiasm matches the intensity of his schedule.

It’s Jaime King that plays the lead role, with Willis doing what he usually does by popping up throughout the story to maximize his minutes so that his face can get slapped all over the marketing, but Out of Death delivers absolutely nothing you couldn’t find in literally a dozen other low budget efforts featuring the 66 year-old.

However, as regularly tends to be the case, at-home viewers can’t seem to get enough. Willis’ filmography can always be relied on to do a turn on streaming, and that’s been proven true yet again via FlixPatrol, with Out of Death right on the cusp of breaking into the iTunes global Top 20 chart.