Ansel Elgort Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The internet was rocked two days ago when The Fault in Our Stars and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort was accused of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The allegations came via Twitter from someone only known as ‘Gabby’. According to her, the pair had a relationship beginning when she was 17, during which he requested nude photos, took her virginity, tried to arrange group sex with her underage friends and threatened her if she went public.

She said:

“Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17… I didn’t think he’d ever see my dm I was just a kid and was a fan of him. So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were, ‘We need to break you in.’ I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock.”

She went on to explain that she now has PTSD, panic attacks and attends therapy as a result – and posted a photo of herself with Elgort to prove that she’s not making this up. Elgort is one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors, is set to star in HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice and Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story and generally has a squeaky-clean public image, so something like this could kill his career. Now he’s responded via Instagram:

As a rebuttal to those who claimed Gabby was making this up wholesale, Elgort makes a full acknowledgement that the relationship did in fact take place, claiming it was “brief, legal and consensual”. As the age of consent in New York City is 17, it appears he’s correct when saying that this was legal (though let’s face it, having to argue that is never a good look). His version of the story claims these accusations are revenge for him ghosting her when he got bored and that he would never behave like this ever again.

Thing is, if the pair were communicating over Twitter then there may well be digital evidence that Gabby’s story is true. One thing’s for sure, the story has split the Ansel Elgort fan community right down the middle and may do serious damage to his career whether or not they’re proved true.

In addition, the excellent Baby Driver now seems a little more tarnished. I could just about deal with Kevin Spacey being in the movie… but if the Ansel Elgort is confirmed to have behaved in this way then I guess we’re going to have to write it off. Sorry, Edgar Wright.