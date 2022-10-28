‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ adds ‘The Good Place’ star to cast

The already stacked cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has added yet another star, with William Jackson Harper joining the threequel.

Harper, best-known for his role as Chidi Anagonye on The Good Place, is the latest comedic talent to join the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe with him now confirmed to be part of Peyton Reed’s trilogy ending film. According to Variety, the Emmy-nominated actor has been cast in an incredibly secretive role which Marvel has refused to comment on.

Harper joins a cast of actors already very well-versed in comedy, with a six degrees of seperation between him and Paul Rudd. Both have starred in comedy shows helmed by Michael Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation), and now will be face-to-face in the MCU. The exact role Harper will play is heavily speculated upon, with it possible it’s something as crucial as a member of the Fantastic Four, or as inconsequential as Hiroyuki Sanada’s role in Avengers: Endgame as a Yakuza boss.

Ant-Man 3 saw its first trailer debut a few days prior, with Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” the backing track to numerous shots of the dynamic and strange Quantum Realm. The highlight of the trailer came with Kang the Conqueror’s appearance with Quantumania his first cinematic appearance.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see director Peyton Reed become just the second director to helm an entire trilogy within the MCU, following in the footsteps of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy. Quantumania is due in cinemas Feb. 17, 2023.