‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.

Whatever damage Kang ends up inflicting upon our own nervous systems, it’s even more terrifying to think that this is only the beginning. As the de facto Thanos-level threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga (although, “Thanos-level threat” sounds to be an insulting undersell), this certainly won’t be the last time we see Kang come for the head of one or more of Earth’s champions, and as he looks primed to break free from the Quantum Realm before long, his power is only going to amplify as time goes on.

It’s all leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will no doubt be this saga’s big Marvel team-up film a la Infinity War, and even though we audiences would never be able to pinpoint exactly how all of the events between Quantumania and The Kang Dynasty will unfold, it turns out that the creative teams behind each of these movies are only a rung above.

In an interview with ComicBook, Quantumania director Peyton Reed revealed how the MCU’s continuity works behind the scenes, noting how each subsequent writer and director inherit the events of the previous film, and are then tasked with carrying the story forward with a staggering amount of freedom; all with the approval of the one and only Kevin Feige, we presume.

“There’s maybe a rough temporary skeleton of a plan, but basically what happens is you do what’s best for your movie, and the people that come after have to figure it out after that. We inherit certain things. You have to run with it. You would just inherit these things, and that’s kind of fun.”

It’s an infinitely curious revelation, knowing that the reigning cinematic universe of the pop culture zeitgeist is far more on-the-fly than it may seem, and no matter what happens between now and The Kang Dynasty, we’ll all be tuning in for some good-old fashioned Marvel antics at the drop of a hat, even if it involves Kang swooping in and forcing fear into our hearts all over again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases to theaters on Feb. 17.