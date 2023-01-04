‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ gets a new still straight from the Quantum Realm

The first Marvel release of 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has seen yet another promotional still released as the countdown begins to its premiere.

Quantumania will follow in the footsteps of the other Multiverse Saga stories such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Loki as Kang the Conqueror gets his cinematic bow. Returning from the previous two Ant-Man films are the entire Scott Lang and Pym-van Dyne families, as they venture deep into the Quantum Realm.

Fittingly, the latest promotional still for the Ant-Man threequel sees Hank Pym alongside Janet and Hope van Dyne as they venture incognito. The trailers have honed in on Janet in particular’s murky past from her own time in the pocket realm, with intrigue building as to if she’s hiding a dark secret.

A new still from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released.



The semi-apocalyptic Jedi-like garb is an interesting choice for the film, with the first trailer promising a film almost entirely outside of its predecessor’s San Francisco setting. The first looks saw criticism likening it to Spy-Kids of all franchises, so the look of the Quantum Realm is already under scrutiny.

Where exactly Quantumania will fit in amongst the current multiverse narrative isn’t quite clear, with the inclusion of Kang meaning it’s probably the first real step towards the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film. One year after The Kang Dynasty will be Secret Wars which has led to countless rumors of returning heroes from old franchises.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in cinemas from Feb. 17, 2023.