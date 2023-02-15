‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has a perfect coincidence that even Kevin Feige can’t take credit for

Marvel’s upcoming movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a connection with a real-life brand that was referenced in the film’s franchise. And while this coincidence sounds too good to be perfect, it’s actually something that even Marvel President Kevin Feige can’t take credit for.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, it was pointed out that Ant-Man 3 is the 31st Marvel film to be released and how that number has significant ties to Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream store. To recap, before Scott Lang became the Avenger we all know and love, he worked at Baskin-Robbins but used a different identity due to his criminal history. Unfortunately, his boss found out and fired him for lying in his application. In the Ant-Man 3 trailer, Lang became “employee of the century” for said ice cream store.

When Feige was asked about this, interviewers wondered if it was planned. But based on his response, it doesn’t seem like that was the case and it was just one big happy coincidence.

EW: “You talked about how you’ve been at Marvel for 23 years. It’s been about 15 years since Iron Man, and Quantumania is movie No. 31.” Feige: “31. Which is so weird because Baskin Robbins. They have 31 on everything. Weird, right?” EW: “That is weird! You should take credit for that. Say it was planned.” Feige: “Right?”

Feige did have a reason why Ant-Man would be the one to kick off Phase Five of the MCU. He explained during the Red Carpet livestream that Ant-Man was “the key to saving the universe” and was seen as an “underestimated hero.” Due to this, it made sense why someone like him would kick off the next phase of the multiverse saga.

Whether Ant-Man 3 becoming the 31st film was just a coincidence or planned from the start, the film teased that this Avenger hasn’t forgotten his roots and made it known that he had once ties to Baskin-Robbins.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to be released in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.