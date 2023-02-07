Kevin Feige describes Ant-Man as an ‘underestimated hero’, hence he’s the perfect character to start Phase Five

Who first comes to mind when you hear the words “Marvel Superhero?” Iron Man? Captain America? Spider-Man? But what about Ant-Man? This character tends to be someone in the background or a supporting hero which Marvel’s Kevin Feige decided to rectify with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

A short behind-the-scenes video was played during the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimanian Red Carpet live stream. He talks about how Ant-man tends to be underestimated in the MCU. Feige explained that he “always loved doing the unexpected with Scott Lang” and how he winded up becoming the key to stopping Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It’s due to this mentality that led to the decision to make the third Ant-Man film to kick off phase five of the MCU.

Scott Lang was trapped in the Quantum Realm after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp because Hope, Jannet, and Hank have blipped off existence thanks to Thanos. He was freed five years later. But to him, it felt like five hours. It was his experience in the Quantum Realm that sparked the idea of using time travel to save everyone because time works differently in that microscopic universe.

When it was first pitched to the Avengers, the idea was laughed at by the other heroes due to how ridiculous the plot is. But it worked, making this size-shifting hero someone you shouldn’t mess with. Maybe that’s why this guy has been releasing podcasts and publishing books about his superhero antics. He wants people to take him seriously rather than just someone who just controls ants and shifts in size as a superpower.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantimania will have our heroes return to the Quantum Realm. Only this time, they will meet more creatures that reside in that universe, including Kang the Conqurer who plans to find his way out of there. The film is scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, 2023.