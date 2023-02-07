‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star had to lie to everyone to keep her role a secret

We’re a mere 10 days away from the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Five, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gearing up to hit theaters after getting its first wave of impressions at its Los Angeles premiere just yesterday. Indeed, many cats will be coming out of the bag in a week and half’s time.

If we know anything about the MCU, it’s the extreme measures that Kevin Feige and co. have employed in order to keep details about the franchise’s future tightly under wraps, with the occasional star – such as Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, and more recently Kathryn Newton – somehow managing to slip through the cracks.

Katy O’Brian’s poker face is not to be trifled with, though, and when you’re being brought into the MCU in a film as pivotal as Quantumania no less, that’s one of the biggest pluses you can have on your resume, and the actress was happy to share the secret to her lying ability during an interview with Variety at the film’s premiere.

Katy O'Brian reveals the craziest lie she told to keep people from guessing she was in a Marvel film. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania https://t.co/274r8X3JwO pic.twitter.com/azM7Ywx8Bf — Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2023

When asked how she keeps those prying questions at bay, O’Brian revealed that she simply denied being involved with any film at all, instead saying that she was where she was for a vacation.

Of course, that was then, and now we know how the former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress will be showing up in Quantumania, namely as a Freedom Fighter named Jentorra who dedicates her life to fighting injustice in the Quantum Realm.

Her character has a comics history with the Hulk, so it’s no stretch of the imagination to think that this won’t be the last we see of O’Brian in the MCU, much to the delight of Feige, we imagine, thanks to her ability to keep a secret.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release to theaters on Feb. 17.