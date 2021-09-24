Ant-Man Star Plays Coy About Return In Quantumania

Ever since the doors of the multiverse were flung open by Loki‘s Season 1 finale, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been desperately awaiting confirmation that one of the franchise’s most memorable and iconic characters would be making their grand return, having been killed off far too early.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man? Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow? Chris Evans’ Captain America? Don’t be stupid, we’re obviously talking about the one and only Darren Cross, brought to such unforgettable life in Ant-Man by Corey Stoll. That’s not a rib on the actor’s performance, he just wasn’t given much to work with as perhaps the single most uninspired and bland ‘twisted evil mirror version of the hero’ trope the MCU has ever seen.

That being said, Evangeline Lilly tagging him in several social media posts regarding sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which would lead you to believe that he may have just been hiding out in the Quantum Realm the entire time. In a new interview with Inverse, Stoll was asked about it, and his response was more illuminating than he may have thought.

“I just can’t answer, sorry. There’s just no percentage of me answering any of that.”

In the secretive world of the MCU, that’s about as much of a confirmation as anybody could give, so the chances look exceedingly high that Yellowjacket will get the chance to make a second and much superior impression when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in February 2023.