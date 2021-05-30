Anthony Mackie Reportedly Wants To Fight Keanu Reeves In The MCU

We can all agree that Keanu Reeves is almost destined to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day, with Kevin Feige hardly being shy in admitting that he’d love to have the action icon board the superhero franchise, to the extent that he gets in touch with the internet’s favorite actor on a regular basis to see if there’s anything on the docket that tickles his fancy.

So far, things haven’t quite worked out, although Reeves did reportedly come very close to playing Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel before scheduling conflicts with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum forced him to pass on the role. That was probably for the best, though, because the character wasn’t a particularly memorable one, filling the void marked ‘mentor that the audience can tell is evil from a mile off’ that we’ve seen countless times before. That being said, Jude Law did the best he could with what was an underwritten part.

Since then, Reeves has been linked to many characters, some set to debut in the coming years and others that exist only in the whispers of the rumor column, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Anthony Mackie wants to fight with one of cinema’s premiere hand-to-hand combatants in a future MCU project.

The tipster offers no further details or explanations as to the when, where or why the new Captain America has simply decided that he wants to battle the Point Break, Speed and The Matrix legend, who isn’t even officially part of the shared universe yet, so it’s all very vague and entirely speculative for now. When Keanu Reeves does join the MCU, though, which he most likely will eventually, then maybe Mackie will get his wish.