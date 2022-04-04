As a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is virtually obligated to feature at least a cameo or two, and plenty of rumors touting potential candidates have already been making the rounds.

One of the favorites is Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, who has no shortage of previous with the fictional African nation and its royal family dating back to the opening installment, which carried through to Avengers: Infinity War, before the Dora Milaje dropped by to kick some ass in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

However, it’s his on and offscreen BFF that’s set to ignite the next round of scuttlebutt, after Anthony Mackie revealed (via bpanthernews) that he’d stopped by the Wakanda Forever set.

“I’m very excited to say they just wrapped filming Black Panther 2. It’s going to be amazing, it’s going to be spectacular. I’m not [in it] but I’ve been [to the set], I’ve witnessed it. I’m very excited for everyone to see Black Panther 2, they just wrapped it.”

Mackie might claim he doesn’t have a role in Wakanda Forever, but that doesn’t mean anybody will believe a word of it, especially since Andrew Garfield set the precedent by lying through his teeth about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the better part of two years.

Even if the actor doesn’t swing by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it won’t be long before the MCU’s new Captain America suits up and flies back into action, with development continuing behind the scenes on Mackie’s standalone star-spangled spectacular.