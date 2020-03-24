Ant-Man 3’s Story Reportedly Being Changed Due To Evangeline Lilly Coronavirus Comments

Nobody likes wasps. They’re annoying creatures that contribute little of worth to the world. And now, nobody likes the Wasp.

Evangeline Lilly has spent the last week saying increasingly silly things about the Coronavirus pandemic. She first raised hackles when she posted on Instagram that she wasn’t observing social distancing and that life was still #businessasusual for her. That was already pretty annoying, but then she added insult to injury by saying that the pandemic was overblown and hinted that it might be some kind of hoax.

To people conscientiously following social distancing guidelines and imposing restrictions on their lives, let alone those who have lost loved ones to this pandemic, this was equivalent to her spitting in everyone’s faces. And with that came demands for Marvel Studios to fire her.

However, she still has at least one film remaining on her contract, with Ant-Man 3 scheduled to shoot in early 2021 for a 2022 release. But now, our sources – the same ones who said a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which ended up being correct – are telling us that Marvel has decided to severely minimize her involvement in the plot. We’re hearing that the original story would have seen Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp as co-leads on a James Bond-style globetrotting adventure.

That story is now reportedly being reworked though to focus more on the relationship between Lang and his daughter Cassie. As we saw in Avengers: Endgame, she’s now a teenager played by Emma Fuhrmann and the film will apparently see her becoming Stature – a superhero in her own right. We’ll watch as Lang mentors her and helps her out and while Lilly’s Wasp will still appear in the film, it’ll be in more of a supporting role.

Even leaving aside the actress’ stupid comments, Lang’s relationship with his daughter was one of the best things about the Ant-Man movies, so I’m happy that it’s going to be the focus of the upcoming film. Do you agree, though? As always, let us know down below.