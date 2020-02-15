Ant-Man’s Michael Peña Says He Isn’t Sure If Luis Survived Thanos’ Snap

Ant-Man‘s Michael Peña still has no idea whether or not Luis was dusted in the Decimation or if he survived the Mad Titan’s terrible plan to wipe out half of all life in the universe. And he’s just as in the dark as to his character’s future as the rest of us, as there’s yet to be any definitive confirmation if Scott Lang’s loyal compadre is even still alive in the MCU, nor has there been any indication on his status for Ant-Man 3.

Of course, Luis has become a fixture of the Ant-Man franchise over the years and it would be a tough pill for fans to swallow if he doesn’t return. The Avengers did reverse the effects of the Decimation, after all, so it’s entirely possible for Peña to make a Marvel comeback. He just doesn’t yet know if that’s something that’s on the cards.

While the actor was promoting the Blumhouse horror reboot of Fantasy Island, he was asked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and if his character survived Thanos’ snap, and Peña said he still isn’t sure what the future holds for Luis.

“Dude, you know what? I have no idea. Ant-Man 3 is not going to be shot for another year or so. After my involvement in the first two Ant-Man movies, we really won’t even know what’s going to happen until one to two months before we film. I have no idea what’s happening to be honest. Right now, Marvel is in a really cool position where they can break hearts by who they bring back and who they don’t. But, I’m still interested even though I have no idea what’s gonna happen, and I can’t wait to find out.”

The good thing is that Peña’s still very interested in reprising the role, and it would no doubt be disappointing if he didn’t return. Luis deserves a fitting conclusion to his legacy, after all, and Marvel should seriously consider suiting him up for one last ride in Ant-Man 3.

Whether or not he’s still alive in the MCU, fans can at least enjoy all of Luis’ hilarious shenanigans in Ant-Man and The Wasp, which is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. We still have a while to go before Ant-Man 3 arrives unfortunately, as it releases in 2022, but until then, folks can check out the next Marvel title to hit theaters, which will be Black Widow on May 1st.