Anya Taylor-Joy loved being cold and muddy in ‘The Northman’

With revenge on the menu and Alexander Skarsgård serving it up, The Northman will undeniably leave a lasting impact on viewers.

The film, directed by Robert Eggers and written by Sjón, stars Skarsgård alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk. The all-star cast had to fight for more than revenge in The Northman; they had to battle the elements, too. In a recent interview with British Vogue, Taylor-Joy talked about the experience and how much she loved it.

“The stunt guys would say, ‘Can we get out of the water now?’ And I was like, ‘This is amazing. Nature! We’re outside! We get to make art. I was [freezing] and if it didn’t look freezing [on-camera], I would have been pissed.”

That’s right, Taylor-Joy completely immersed herself in the experience and ensured that the takes looked as frosty and authentic as what she was experiencing. She explained that she was “infuriatingly joyful” upon being out in nature, outlining how privileged she felt to be making a film in such a beautiful place.

She’s not the only one who has spoken out about the experience filming The Northman, either. Skarsgård also shared what the experience was like, and how it changed him for future roles.

The Northman is as heart-wrenching a tale as it is action-packed, based on everything we’ve seen and heard so far. Filming such a multifaceted story, especially in the openness and beauty but the harsh reality of nature, was undoubtedly a life-changing experience for the cast.

The Northman hits theaters on April 22, and you won’t want to miss it.