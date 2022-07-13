Apart from the 3 seashells, ‘Demolition Man’ fans are in awe of its eerie prescience

Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes’ Demolition Man is one of the best action movies of the 1990s, delivering absurdly over the top sci-fi pyrotechnics, ludicrous set pieces that blow as much sh*t up as humanly possible, and plenty of gags that are so cheesy and terrible they’re actually kind of awesome.

The spectacular blockbuster holds a special place in the hearts of genre aficionados for a reason, then, but fans are starting to pick up on just how eerily prescient it is. Of course, this comes hot on the heels of Taco Bell establishing a dystopian new aesthetic that instantly saw Demolition Man reach the pinnacle of the pop culture conversation for the first time in a long time, but Redditors have picked up on much more than that.

Arnold Schwarzenegger may not have become President of the United States, but he was the Governor of California, something that happened only a decade after Demolition Man was released. Video calling has become more prevalent than ever in a pandemic-stricken world, which introduced the concept of social distancing to the masses.

Sure, a lot of it is entirely coincidental, but it can’t be overlooked just closely a macho actioner predicted where society was heading. If Stallone ever gets around to making that sequel he announced a while back, then the pressure is inadvertently on for him to leave behind a legacy we can all look back on 30 years from now as borderline prophetic.

Until then, we shall continue to try and figure out how those damned seashells work.