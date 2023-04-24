‘Aquaman 2’ being all set to bomb leaves James Gunn with only one option for Jason Momoa’s DC future

While the jury’s still out on whether The Flash will be any good or not, and Blue Beetle is bubbling under the radar too much to tell right now, all the signs are (un)comfortably pointing to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sinking hard once it swims into cinemas this December. With Warner Bros. sending it back for an alarming number of test screenings, all of which have resulted in dire early scores, the odds aren’t looking positive.

The question of whether Jason Momoa is going to stick around as Arthur Curry in the rebooted DCU almost seems moot at this point, then, despite one Redditor’s attempt to get a discussion going on the topic over on the r/DC_Cinematic sub. User u/flamingricky1999 asked the community whether they think Momoa will remain king of the seas or become Lobo instead, as per a persistent rumor that’s circulated ever since James Gunn took over DC Studios late last year.

Despite the open-ended nature of the question, this Reddit thread is filled with more responses voting for Lobo than there are merpeople in the ocean. For the vast majority of DC fans, it just seems like there’s no version of the future where Momoa isn’t recast as the Main Man himself.

Wouldn’t it be weird if we had a new Batman and Superman, but the same old Aquaman?

For others, it’s not a question of “Lobo or Aquaman?” but “Lobo and Aquaman?”

Could we be headed for a Lobo movie and an Aquaman 3? Apparently, folks think there’s a chance.

Some, meanwhile, are convinced that Gunn and Peter Safran are already cooking up Momoa’s Lobo project behind closed doors.

Even though he’s had kind words to say about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, James Gunn has remained curiously silent on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which could make sense if he already knows that the franchise’s days are numbered because he’s got a Momoa-led Lobo flick in the works. Presumably, he’ll have to pipe up about it at some point, but for now, it looks like the DCEU’s Aquaman is set to sleep with the fishes.