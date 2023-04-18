‘Aquaman 2’ sets even more alarm bells ringing after the latest signs Warner Bros. has no faith in it

The deep seas may well be in trouble. Nearly half a decade after the release of its predecessor, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally heading to theaters in December, but the lackluster response from its constant testing is worrying fans.

When Aquaman finally reached the big screen in 2018, the newest DC addition was met with excitement at the prospect of a film starring Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa and Friday Night Lights‘ Amber Heard. Not long after its release, a sequel to the undersea adventurers was confirmed, but upon constant testing and reshoots by Warner Bros., this highly anticipated film is setting the stage for a box office dud, as one user on Reddit pointed out.

Quoting a tweet by a fan begging the company to stop testing Aquaman 2, the OP brought a flow of commentators who are less than excited about the film’s release after its constant rework behind-the-scenes. Upon exceeding its $200 million dollar budget, some fans were hopeful that the film would be on par with its predecessor, but unfortunately, that may not be the case.

Moreover, many users began wondering if the constant testing and reshooting may derive from Amber Heard’s astronomical decline in popularity. Following the Depp V. Heard trial in 2022, from which Johnny Depp emerged victorious, Heard’s name was dragged through the mud among internet circles who vehemently supported the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Despite the controversial response from fans against Heard’s role in the film, DC Studios and James Wan have chosen to keep Mera around.

While not all faith is lost, as DC aficionados place all their trust in Wan, even requesting for a WanCut with all the unreleased scenes, Aquaman 2 is certainly not off to a great start.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled for release in theaters on December 21, 2023.