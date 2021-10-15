Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Confirms Another Returning Star

With shooting only having started at the end of June, we shouldn’t be expecting too much from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at tomorrow’s DC FanDome event, but the sequel to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation in history has been slowly announcing its cast.

Three weeks ago, WandaVision‘s Randall Park was confirmed to be returning as Dr. Stephen Shin, while 300‘s Vincent Regan was named as the third actor to play Atlan in the shared universe, with Indya Moore and Jani Zhao also boarding the ensemble as Stingray and The Shark respectively.

Dolph Lundgren is the latest returnee to have revealed their involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with the actor on set and ready to be transformed into Mera’s father King Nereus, as you can see below.

Feast Your Eyes On Over 40 New Aquaman Photos 1 of 44

Click to skip





















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The 63 year-old is pulling double duty at the moment, and it’s a fortunate stroke of luck for the action star that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Expendables 4 happen to be shooting in the same country at the exact same time, otherwise he’d be racking up some serious air miles.

Lundgren isn’t expected to have a major role in the second installment, but after seeing him ride a giant seahorse into battle in the opener, let’s hope he gets something similarly unexpected and awesome to do this time out.