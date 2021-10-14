Watch: Expendables 4 Set Video Teases A Huge Fight Scene

Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving, whether he’s taking us through the long and winding process that eventually yielded the Ultimate Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, explaining that the attempts to add him to the canceled list were completely untrue, or giving a glimpse into productions on The Expendables 4.

Shooting is well underway on the fourth installment in the franchise, with several fresh faces having been added to the cast to combat the increasingly grizzled badassery of returning quartet Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.

Sly has posted a new behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram account, revealing not only biceps that should be illegal on a 75-year-old man but a teaser for a massive hand-to-hand fight sequence, which you can see below.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans will be hoping The Expendables 4 returns to its R-rated roots after the PG-13 threequel left a lot to be desired, but Stallone will be fully aware of that fact and hopefully eager to rectify it. The return of the aging action heroes has been a long time coming, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that it turns out to be worth the wait.