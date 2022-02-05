‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ star promises exciting new action

The success of Aquaman, the superhero film starring Jason Momoa as the titular character was unprecedented. Raking in over a billion dollars at the box office, the film was a shoe-in for a sequel. Sure enough, a second film — Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — was announced, with a scheduled release date of Dec. 16, 2022.



Much of the original cast have been confirmed to return for the sequel, with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles. The film promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen, as Wilson, who stars as King Orm Marius, confirmed in a conversation with Collider. The actor spoke about the interesting new VFX technologies implemented in the film’s production.



We’ve got great relationships in the movie, some fantastic action sequences, We push all the fighting and the stunts… we’ve used crazy techniques between us and The Flash that have never been used before. So all these new VFX techniques that we’re using,” he said. He remained tight-lipped about the plot of the film though.

Wilson’s recent movie, the disaster sci-fi space film Moonfall was released earlier in the week to mixed reviews. The film also stars Halle Berry and John Bradley, while being directed by the “m

aster of disaster”, Roland Emmerich.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being co-produced by Peter Safari and James Wan, and handled by DC Films, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions. Wan returned as the director, while Don Burgess returned as cinematographer. The script was co-written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Momoa and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment. The film will be the thirteenth cinematic instalment in the DC Extended Universe.