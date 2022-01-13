‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ stars celebrate the end of production

2022 might be the biggest and most important year in the history of DC Films, with a quartet of massive projects on their way to our screens, all of which could prove to be pivotal for the company’s long-term storytelling plans.

Things kick off in March when The Batman explodes out of the blocks to introduce Robert Pattinson as the newest Caped Crusader, while Batgirl and The Flash are both arriving towards the end of the year, and most folks are expecting the latter to establish a new canonical timeline that drastically alters the complexion of the DCEU.

Last but not least, James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lands in December, where it’s under huge pressure to succeed the single highest-grossing DC adaptation of all-time. Those are expectations the opener didn’t have to contend with, but stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson look thrilled to have called it a wrap, as you can see below.

There’s still a ton of post-production work to go, though, so Wan and his team will have their work cut out for the next few months as they begin hammering Arthur Curry’s hotly-anticipated solo sequel into shape. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 16, hoping to replicate the success the opener enjoyed after debuting around the always-lucrative holiday season.