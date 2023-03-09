Ariana Greenblatt recalls prank calling stars with Josh Brolin on the set of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Back in 2019, Ariana Greenblatt made a lasting impression on Marvel fans around the world as the young version of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, questioning the price that the film’s big bad, Thanos (Josh Brolin), is willing to pay to carry out his devastating vision.

While it was all emotional turmoil on camera, it turns out that behind the scenes, Greenblatt and Brolin were clowning around and making some prank calls to other famous folks during their downtime.

During an interview with THR while on the promotional circuit for her imminent film 65, in which she co-stars alongside Adam Driver, Greenblatt recalled how a certain veteran web-slinger fell victim to Brolin’s and her shenanigans:

“We had a really nice bond together, and I just remember prank calling all of these people with him. I think we prank called Tobey Maguire or someone like that,” Greenblatt recalls. “I didn’t even know who these people were at the time, but I just took Josh’s phone and we did this prank-calling thing. So he made me really comfortable on set, which was nice.”

Alas, all we can do is let our imaginations run wild as to the contents of her phone call. We’re hoping it was as juvenile as it comes, something along the lines of “Is your fridge running? Well you better go and catch it!”, except the fridge is Uncle Ben. Or Gwen Stacey, but that’s not Tobey’s movie (perhaps they missed an opportunity with Andrew Garfield).

In any case, Ariana Greenblatt and Adam Driver star as sci-fi adventurers in an alternate pre-history in which humans were space travelers who happened upon the planet earth 65 million years ago. Naturally, they fight dinosaurs. 65 lands in theaters on March 10.