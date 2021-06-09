Armie Hammer Checks Into Rehab For Drug, Alcohol And Sex Issues

Armie Hammer isn’t having a great 2021. The Call Me By Your Name and Lone Ranger star has been in hiding since early January, when a series of DMs and audio messages leaked in which he fantasized about enslaving women, mutilating them and consuming their flesh. Following this, one of his former partners made an allegation of rape against him and he’s under investigation by the LAPD.

The consequences were swift. Hammer has spent the time since laying low in his family home on the Cayman Islands, left two in-production projects, and his agents cut all ties with him. Now, according to an article in Vanity Fair, he’s checked into a Florida in-patient facility to treat drug, alcohol and sex issues.

It seems that this is part of a reconciliation with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he has two young children. A source “close to Hammer” says the actor reached out to her and agreed to seek treatment for as long as it takes him to get healthy.

That same friend explained the thinking behind the move, saying:

“This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well being.”

Even if Hammer does successfully receive treatment, he’s going to face a near-impossible task in restoring his career. Hollywood loves a comeback story, with actors convicted of violent acts, racist outbursts and various addiction-related issues all getting a second chance. But perhaps they’ll draw the line at credible accusations of cannibalism, which notably still haven’t been retracted.

In the meantime, all eyes are on Disney’s Death on the Nile, which stars Armie Hammer and is scheduled to arrive on February 11th, 2022. His presence will make the release awkward for the Mouse House, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there are frantic efforts to digitally remove him from the project happening as we speak. More on this as we hear it.