Armie Hammer Dropped From Another Movie Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer isn’t having a great 2021. The Call Me By Your Name and Lone Ranger star has been in hiding ever since a series of DMs and audio messages leaked in which he fantasized about enslaving woman, mutilating them and consuming their flesh. More recently one of his former partners made an allegation of rape against him and he’s currently under investigation by the LAPD.

The consequences have been swift. Hammer has been laying low in his family home on the Cayman Islands, has left two in production projects, and his agents have cut all ties with him. This left only one big production he was still officially attached to: Amma Asante’s Cold War drama Billion Dollar Spy, which he was set to star in opposite Mads Mikkelsen.

Now Billion Dollar Spy has also given him the heave-ho, leaving the A-lister with no upcoming roles, no agent and, if convicted, facing years behind bars.

The only lifeline for Hammer’s career was a mooted sequel for Call Me By Your Name. This has been rumored for some time, but according to Variety the project is not in active development, no script has been written and director Luca Guadagnino is working on another project. After everything that’s come about Hammer over the last few months, I think it’s highly doubtful that any major studio would hire him for a prestige movie anytime soon.

One other wrinkle is Hammer’s role in Death on the Nile, Disney’s star-studded follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express. The movie has been in the can for a while due to a COVID and his participation in the movie must be a thorn in the studio’s side. We haven’t heard anything about them recasting and reshooting his role, but it’s safe to say that any marketing material going forward will minimize his role in it.

It remains to be seen how all this will ultimately shake out, but it whatever happens Armie Hammer‘s days as an A-list movie star are likely receding into the distance.