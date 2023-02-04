Armie Hammer finally tells his side of the story, but that doesn’t mean people are willing to listen

It feels like a lifetime ago that Armie Hammer watched his career crumble into dust right in front of his very eyes, with the actor effectively being exiled from mainstream Hollywood and potentially the industry altogether after a series of troubling allegations were leveled against him.

In an instant, he was dropped from every project he was attached to in an on-camera capacity, while he ended up being ditched by his representatives, and while it was proven untrue that he was working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands, he did end up selling timeshares after declaring himself broke.

However, the disgraced star has finally given his side of the story in a new interview, marking the first time he’s tackled the accusations head-on. The 36 year-old revealed that he was a victim of abuse as a child, and even contemplated suicide when the infamous cannibalism furor first made the headlines, but that doesn’t mean forgiveness is around the corner.

Hammer clearly suffered from traumatic experiences growing up, but the response to hearing him open up and admit to being emotionally abusive still doesn’t sit right with a lot of people.

The cycle of abuse is a very real thing and I'm so sorry that Armie Hammer was abused as a child. But that doesn't excuse his behavior, especially trying to fucking eat people. So fuck him. https://t.co/STVqVF30A5 — Lizy got tf vaccine (@LizyConyers) February 4, 2023

I believe Armie Hammer's victims and that's all I'm saying about that. Twitter is not the right space to have nuanced conversations about BDSM, sexual assault and scene practices. Shame on anyone buying into this man's attempt to rehab his reputation. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) February 4, 2023

armie hammer is not such an indispensable artist that we can’t just toss him aside and carry on with our day. mega rich scion of a despicable family, middling to poor actor, pretty boring human being that also happens to be a full on predator. we can throw him away, it’s okay. — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) February 4, 2023

It's the pastor's fault that I became a sexual predator & took advantage of dozens of women, says Armie Hammer. You learn from your past, not REPEAT it. https://t.co/4ffQbulqwG — Crystal Mendoza💃 (@Pea420Mendoza) February 4, 2023

Plenty of people are victims of sexual abuse and don't become predators themselves. Armie Hammer has no excuse. — Picnic at Banging Cock (EEAAO Sweep) ⚑👹📼🎥 (@suspiraserhead) February 4, 2023

The Social Network alum was arguably on his hottest streak of critical acclaim before things took a rapid nosedive, and even if you could make the argument that the overwhelming majority of people at the very least deserve a second chance, it’s already become clear that welcoming him back into the professional fold with open arms isn’t going to sit well with a lot of people regardless of what happens.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.