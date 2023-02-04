Armie Hammer finally tells his side of the story, but that doesn’t mean people are willing to listen
It feels like a lifetime ago that Armie Hammer watched his career crumble into dust right in front of his very eyes, with the actor effectively being exiled from mainstream Hollywood and potentially the industry altogether after a series of troubling allegations were leveled against him.
In an instant, he was dropped from every project he was attached to in an on-camera capacity, while he ended up being ditched by his representatives, and while it was proven untrue that he was working as a concierge in the Cayman Islands, he did end up selling timeshares after declaring himself broke.
However, the disgraced star has finally given his side of the story in a new interview, marking the first time he’s tackled the accusations head-on. The 36 year-old revealed that he was a victim of abuse as a child, and even contemplated suicide when the infamous cannibalism furor first made the headlines, but that doesn’t mean forgiveness is around the corner.
Hammer clearly suffered from traumatic experiences growing up, but the response to hearing him open up and admit to being emotionally abusive still doesn’t sit right with a lot of people.
The Social Network alum was arguably on his hottest streak of critical acclaim before things took a rapid nosedive, and even if you could make the argument that the overwhelming majority of people at the very least deserve a second chance, it’s already become clear that welcoming him back into the professional fold with open arms isn’t going to sit well with a lot of people regardless of what happens.
If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.