Army Of The Dead Has Been The #1 Film On Netflix All Weekend

At this point, perhaps Zack Snyder should just make zombie pics for the rest of his career. His 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake and Netflix’s Army of the Dead hold the two highest Rotten Tomatoes scores out of his nine efforts behind the camera so far, and neither of them generated the discourse, criticism and overall divisiveness that his DCEU work was plagued with.

It seems like we’ll be receiving at least another three projects set in this universe, too, if not more, with prequel Army of Thieves in the can and ready to release, while animated series Lost Vegas is currently in the works and Snyder has teased that he’s got a great idea for an Army of the Dead sequel, too.

Given how Netflix typically operates, we probably won’t find out just how popular the film has been for a while yet, but the early signs are certainly promising, with the zombie heist thriller reigning as the #1 most-watched movie on the platform all weekend long, according to the latest stats from FlixPatrol.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie

Obviously, that shouldn’t really surprise anyone and again, we won’t know for another few weeks exactly how many viewers it brought in, but it’s surely going to be one of the platform’s most successful originals when all is said and done. And deservedly so, as Army of the Dead is a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining film. It might be a bit too long, but it’s still a total blast from start to finish.

Tell us, though, have you had the chance to check it out yet? Let us know in the comments section down below and keep an eye out for some sequel news from Netflix, as that’ll surely arrive soon.