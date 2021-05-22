Zack Snyder Says He Has An Insane Idea For Army Of The Dead Sequel

Whenever you hear Zack Snyder speak about one of his own movies, he’s got the exuberance and giddy excitement of a teenager, as opposed to a guy who turned 55 years old earlier this year, unless of course he’s talking about his experiences dealing with Warner Bros. throughout the process of bringing HBO Max’s Justice League to fruition.

The words ‘cool’ and ‘awesome’ are also thrown around with reckless abandon, but in a shocking turn of events, the filmmaker didn’t use either of his preferred terms when teasing what he’s got in store for a potential Army of the Dead sequel. Instead, he says he has an idea that’s insane, which is hardly surprising if you’ve seen the gore-drenched and blood-soaked apocalyptic heist zombie blockbuster since it premiered on Netflix yesterday.

“Shay Hatten and I know exactly what happens next, and it’s insane. I’d make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy. Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he’s going to Mexico City, I was like, ‘You know what’s gonna happen?’. And then I just went on a tear. And by the time it ended, Shay was like, ‘Okay’.”

The epilogue of the film was clearly put there for a reason, and it’s certainly looking as though Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe could be causing some serious issues down Mexico way in the planned follow-up. Netflix are craving as many in-house franchises as they can in order to retain an advantage in the streaming wars, and an R-rated, completely bonkers horror-tinged series from Zack Snyder is definitely one way to draw in a lot of eyeballs.

There’s already a prequel and an animated show in the works, so if the streamer’s almighty algorithm determines that Army of the Dead is a hit, we’ll no doubt be hearing about a sequel in the not too distant future when the numbers come in. As for what Snyder’s idea may be, it’s impossible to tell, but based on what happened the first time out, if he says it’s insane, then he’s probably underselling it a little bit.