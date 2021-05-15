Zack Snyder Says WB Tortured Him When He Was Finishing HBO Max’s Justice League

The breakup between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros., a relationship which spanned fifteen years, seven feature films and an entire shared universe, hasn’t been a particularly clean one. After it was finally confirmed that his version of Justice League was in development and on its way to HBO Max, most people assumed that the director was simply working feverishly behind the scenes with complete creative control and the autonomy to bring the project over the finish line in any way he saw fit.

However, despite his name being positioned right in front of the title for all to see, Snyder has already admitted that his disagreements with the studio continued throughout post-production. As well as being forced to drop Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern from the four-hour epic, the 300 and Watchmen director recently said that WB don’t even want to work with him anymore.

In a new interview, Snyder revealed several more bombshells about his experiences dealing with the studio’s hierarchy as he put the finishing touches on the all-new Justice League, and it sounds as though they were trying to make life pretty difficult for him.

“It was cool to do the Snyder Cut of Justice League and that was fun and everything. But Warner Bros. still tortured me the whole time for whatever reason, they can’t help it. I don’t know why I’m such a f*cking pain in their ass because I’m not trying to be, honestly. Well, I just don’t know who would ever end up on the other end? If you analyze what’s happened with Warner Bros., it’s not a normal situation. It’s a once-in-a-generation bizarro situation. I don’t want to get in trouble either, but I’m not going to sit here and let them act like that and not… Look, they’re the ones that have been aggressive, not me. I haven’t done anything. Every day they’d turn around and do some weird passive-aggressive thing. So, I don’t know. It’s weird. But look, like I say, I had a great time making Justice League. I’m super glad I got to finish it.”

While Snyder is full of praise for the fact that he was even awarded the chance to complete Justice League, his revelations will no doubt add more fuel to the SnyderVerse fire. It’s strange that any actor to have worked with him has nothing but hugely positive things to say, while his employers found him to be a huge pain in the ass for whatever reason. Either way, it looks as though the partnership between the architect of the DCEU and Warner Bros. is over, and there’s probably plenty more dirty laundry to be aired.