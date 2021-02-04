Jared Leto Says He Loved Working With Zack Snyder On Justice League

One of the recurring themes throughout Zack Snyder’s career is that the actors he’s worked with can’t speak highly enough about him. It was just recently that Harry Lennix lavished praise on his Justice League director, and The Blacklist star only made a couple of brief cameos as Calvin Swanwick in the filmmaker’s comic book blockbusters, although he’ll be getting a much more substantial role as Martian Manhunter in the Snyder Cut.

Dave Bautista, meanwhile, admitted that the only reason he joined Netflix’s zombie heist actioner Army of the Dead was for a chance to work with the filmmaker, while Ben Affleck has confirmed on more than one occasion that Snyder was one of the main driving forces behind his decision to sign on as the DCEU’s Batman in the first place, which is why it was a no-brainer for him to suit up for the Justice League reshoots.

Even public enemy number one Amber Heard had nothing but good things to say about her experience working with the 300 and Watchmen director, and we can now add Jared Leto to that list, after the freshly-minted Golden Globe nominee spoke about his brief time working on HBO Max’s upcoming four-hour epic.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but he’s an incredible filmmaker and I love his work. It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He’s got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission, because he’s true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in.”

Obviously, Leto was hardly going to dive into great detail about his role as the Joker, but there’s clearly a huge sense of enthusiasm running through everyone to have been involved in the Snyder Cut, which also might have something to do with how Joss Whedon’s extensive reshoots wore them all down, culminating in Ray Fisher stepping away from the DCEU entirely and Affleck describing his first stint on Justice League as suffering.