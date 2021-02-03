Justice League Star Explains Why Zack Snyder Is In A Class Of His Own

Based entirely on the levels of buzz and hype surrounding the upcoming release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you’d think that the all-new version of the infamous box office bomb is virtually guaranteed to go down in the history books as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, but it’s far from a sure thing.

Snyder certainly has a huge number of loyal fans, but his entire filmography has proved to be pretty divisive with both general audiences and critics. After all, his highest-rated feature on Rotten Tomatoes happens to be his directorial debut, with Dawn of the Dead leading the pack with a solid 75%, while all of his films since 2009’s Watchmen have been deemed Rotten on the review aggregator.

You can’t argue with his talents when it comes to visuals and worldbuilding, but the majority of his output has been somewhat lacking when it comes character development and coherent plotting. However, he always strikes up a good rapport with his actors, and Harry Lennix is the latest to lavish praise on Snyder.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

In a recent interview, the man who viewers will soon see as Martian Manhunter in Justice League explained what puts the director in a class of his own when it comes to his ability to handle heightened realities and larger than life characters.

“Zack is a really good director and I think that he had some sort of a way in making his reality come to fruition by knowing how to talk to actors playing otherworldly beings and metaphysical people who were given a human form. Directing demigods, effectively. I think in any case, the way he can humanize that which is, generally speaking, hyper-real, I think makes him really in a class of his own.”

The Snyder Cut at the very least is going to be a whole lot better than Joss Whedon’s maligned theatrical version, but at four hours long, there’s every chance Justice League could see him lean into his tendencies for overindulgence, although fans will be hoping for the best having waited for what feels like forever just to see it all.