Army Of The Dead 2 Will Reportedly Be More Action Than Horror

Anytime a big budget film releases and goes over well with either critics or audiences, or both, the rumor mill quickly explodes into life with speculation on what comes next. And having dominated Netflix for days now, and understandably so, Army of the Dead is the latest movie to become the subject of mountains of articles on where the franchise will go from here.

Of course, we know that Zack Snyder already has an idea for a sequel that he thinks is insane, which is encouraging to hear given that the first film is a bloody and violent R-rated blockbuster that featured a zombie wearing a helmet and cape while riding into battle on an undead horse. And yes, it was every bit as awesome as it sounds.

While Netflix has already admitted that they’ve got both a prequel film and anime series set in the Army of the Dead universe in the works, what everyone is really waiting on is the announcement of a proper sequel. And while that’ll no doubt come soon enough, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Witcher spinoff was in development before it was revealed – say that a follow-up is indeed happening and it’ll be more action than horror, which is fine by us.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of the information we were given, but considering that most of the ensemble in Army of the Dead had some sort of military experience, it certainly makes sense. And though Snyder’s definitely well-versed in the ways of horror, he can also stage one heck of an action set piece, and we can’t wait to find out what he comes up with for the sequel.

